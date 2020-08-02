Upcoming 3 – Indie Lens Pop-Up

Wednesday, November 13, 2019

UAA Multicultural Center, Rasmuson Hall 101

7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

FREE Parking in West Campus: West, North West Central and South Lots

The First Rainbow Coalition

By Ray Santisteban (approximate run time 56 minutes)

In 1969, the Chicago Black Panther Party began to form a multi-ethnic coalition with the Young Lords Organization and the Young Patriots. Banding together in one of the most segregated cities in post-war America, the Rainbow Coalition changed the face of 1960s Chicago politics and created an organizing model for future activists and politicians.