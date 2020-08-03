Alaska News Nightly: Monday, August 3, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
The president and chief executive of one of the state’s largest medical providers is resigning. And, a small ship revives Alaska’s cruise season. Plus, a look at one industry that’s keeping Alaskans connected to their goods through the pandemic.
Reports tonight from:
- Tegan Hanlon, Liz Ruskin, Lex Treinen and Ammon Swenson in Anchorage
- Jennifer Pemberton in Juneau
- Krysti Shallenberger in Bethel
- Claire Stremple in Haines
- Tom Banse in Olympia