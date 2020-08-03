Alaska reports another COVID-19 death and 80 new infections

This transmission electron microscope image shows the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories)

Another Alaskan has died with COVID-19.

The Anchorage man was in his 70s, according to the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services. He’s the 25th Alaskan whose death is linked to the infectious disease.

The state reported about a dozen of its total deaths in June and July as the number of infections in Alaska also climbed.

On Monday, Alaska’s number of known COVID-19 cases rose by 80. Sixty-one of them are residents who tested positive, most from Anchorage.

The rest are nonresidents. Nearly all of them work in the seafood industry. Plus, two are oil field workers on the North Slope.

ConocoPhillips had announced Sunday that two of its employees at Alpine tested positive for the disease. And, the state’s daily COVID-19 tallies are based on the prior day’s data.

Of Alaska’s 4,064 COVID-19 cases since March, about 70% — nearly 3,000 — are still considered active. That includes cases among residents and visitors.

The average percentage of daily positive tests for the past three days is 2.27%.

A spokeswoman with the state health department said she didn’t immediately have additional information Monday on the latest COVID-19 death, including when and where the man died and whether he had any underlying medical conditions.