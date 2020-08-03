Mountain Village closes its doors to nonresidents

Mountain Village’s city office building (Photo from DCRA Community Photo Database)

The Lower Yukon community of Mountain Village is shutting its doors to nearby nonresidents unless they have permission to enter from the tribe, according to City Manager Michelle Peterson.

“So we’re just kindly asking that people that are able to come in through road or river to not come, that all the residents that are still out of town to be tested before they return. And the district office has a safety plan for the returning teachers on how they’re going to mitigate the COVID spread here,” Peterson said.

Any residents returning from outside of the region need to take a coronavirus test and quarantine for 14 days once they arrive.