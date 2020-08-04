Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
A vote to recall Governor Dunleavy is unlikely to appear on the ballot this November. And, an Anchorage restaurant draws crowds after defying the latest shut down order. Plus, Chignik struggles to stay afloat as commercial fishing stalls.
Reports tonight from:
- Liz Ruskin, Tegan Hanlon and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
- Andrew Kitchenman and Jeremy Hsieh in Juneau
- Sage Smiley and Izzy Ross in Dillingham
- Erin McKinstry in Sitka