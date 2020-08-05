Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Alaska’s only cruise this year turned back to Juneau with a COVID-19 case on board. And, enrollment in the state’s largest school district is down. Plus, syphilis cases in Alaska have more than doubled in the last year.
Reports tonight from:
- Andrew Kitchenman and Jennifer Pemberton in Juneau
- Tripp Crouse in Anchorage
- Wesley Early in Kotzebue
- Emily Hofstaedter in Nome
- Claire Stremple in Haines