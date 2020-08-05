Hard hit by government closures and consumer fears of exposure to COVID-19, restaurants are on the brink

Fletcher’s, one of the restaurants at the Hotel Captain Cook in Anchorage, is closed to dine-in service but continues to offer take-out. (Tegan Hanlon/Alaska Public Media)

Bars and restaurants are once again closed to indoor drinking and dining in Anchorage, but some restaurant owners say they can’t afford another shutdown, and will defy the order and stay open. Other hospitality businesses across the state say they’re also hurting from reduced capacity and a lack of summer tourists. Some will close permanently. So what’s the best answer to keep people safe and keep businesses whole?

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Josh Tobin , general manager, Alice’s Champagne Restaurant

, general manager, Alice’s Champagne Restaurant Sarah Oates , President & CEO, Alaska Cabaret, Hotel, Restaurant and Retailers Association (CHARR)

, President & CEO, Alaska Cabaret, Hotel, Restaurant and Retailers Association (CHARR) Travis Smith, owner, The Rookery Cafe & Bocca Al Lupo

