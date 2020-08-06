26 new fisheries-related cases of COVID-19 in Kodiak

Workers at a Kodiak Island seafood plant. (Eric Keto/Alaska’s Energy Desk)

The recent rash of COVID-19 outbreaks in the seafood industry has spread to the Kodiak Island Borough.

The community had 26 non-resident cases on Wednesday, one in the morning and 25 in the afternoon, the Kodiak Area Emergency Services Organization said.

The organization says they were identified in a “remote area of the borough,” but did not name the area. All are nonresidents and work in the seafood industry.

That brings the total count for the Kodiak region to 58. Currently, 42 cases are considered active.

Since August 1, the numbers of cases have more than doubled.

Public health officials say these cases have been successfully isolated and have not spread to nearby communities, so the threat level for the Kodiak region is still low, or in “green” status.

Out of the 58 cases, only four have been classified as “community spread.”