Alaska Air to require masks for almost all travelers

Alaska Airlines check-in at the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport. (Liz Ruskin/Alaska Public Media)

Beginning Friday, August 7, Alaska Airlines will require all passengers over 2 years old to wear face coverings without exception, the airline said Wednesday.

“Cloth masks or face coverings will be required on all flights, at ticket counters, throughout gate areas and any other location where Alaska conducts business,” the airline posted on its site. Customers who don’t comply will be denied boarding.

The policy applies “with no exceptions” but passengers may remove face coverings for eating or drinking.

As supplies allow, the company will supply masks for people who forget to bring them and will remind travelers about the requirement in pre-trip communication.

“The temporary policy will be reevaluated periodically as guidance evolves,” the airline said.