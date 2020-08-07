Alaska families: Can we follow you as kids return to school?

(KTOO file photo)

Alaska is about to start a very unusual school year. And as we cover classes resuming this fall, we’d like to follow some of you through this transition.

Are you willing to help us? Some of our questions: What will the school year look like for your family this year? How will you organize your child/children’s days? What’s hardest about piecing it all together? What’s most confusing? Have you found any solutions that might help other parents?

We’d like to hear from as many in the community as possible to inform our reporting about the decisions and challenges families are weighing. Help us understand what this is like for you.

Share your story in the form below.

Loading…