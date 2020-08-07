Alaska News Nightly: Friday, August 7, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
Some physicians worry data on Alaska’s healthcare capacity isn’t telling the whole story. And, judge sides with the city of Anchorage against a defiant restaurant. Plus, a new brewery opens in Sitka.
Reports tonight from:
- Liz Ruskin and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
- Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
- Dan Bross in Fairbanks
- Erin McKinstry in Sitka