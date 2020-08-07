Alaska News Nightly: Friday, August 7, 2020

Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
Two patrons open the door to Kriner's Diner on Monday, August 3, 2020.
Patrons enter Kriners Diner on Monday, August 3, 2020 (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Some physicians worry data on Alaska’s healthcare capacity isn’t telling the whole story. And, judge sides with the city of Anchorage against a defiant restaurant. Plus, a new brewery opens in Sitka.

Reports tonight from:

  • Liz Ruskin and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
  • Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
  • Dan Bross in Fairbanks
  • Erin McKinstry in Sitka

