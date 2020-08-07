State of Art: Celebrating 50 years of public radio in Alaska

John Active at KYUK. (Photo by Charles Enoch, KYUK – Bethel)

Public radio came to Alaska in 1970, providing a vital link between rural communities at a time when there were few. 50 years later, public radio has grown into a vast network across the state with over 20 stations.

On a recent episode of Talk of Alaska, host Lori Townsend interviewed people involved with the origins of public radio in the state. For this week’s State of Art we’ll hear a condensed version of that show.

