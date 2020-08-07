Troopers investigate death of Tununak woman

Troopers have not released additional details about the death of Josephine Link. (Photo courtesy of Andrew Porkrzywinsksi)

Alaska State Troopers are investigating the death of a Tununak woman. Troopers say that 56-year-old Josephine Link was found unresponsive in an open field near the coastal community.

Bethel-based troopers responded to the call from the community on July 31. Investigators with the state Bureau of Investigation’s major crimes unit also responded because of “the nature of the initial report.” The investigation is ongoing, and troopers have not released any additional details about what led to Link’s death. Link’s body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner.