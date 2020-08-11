Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, August 11, 2020

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Several hundred walrus lie on a dark gray beach
Walrus on the beaches near Port Heiden. April, 2018. (Credit John Christianson)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via emailpodcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

The city of Anchorage and two defiant restaurants have cut a deal. And, thousands of walrus are beaching themselves on the North Slope…again. Plus, the state sues a federal board over subsistence hunting.

Reports tonight from:

  • Liz Ruskin and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
  • Jacob Resneck and Elizabeth Jenkins in Juneau
  • Robert Woolsey and Erin McKinstry in Sitka
  • Izzy Ross in Dillingham
  • and Wesley Early in Kotzebue

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR