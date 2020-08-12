Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, August 12, 2020

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A screenshot from Assemblywoman Jamie Allard’s Facebook page taken on Aug. 12, 2020.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Governor Mike Dunleavy talks about the state’s fight against COVID-19. And, how can Anchorage teachers make sure more students show up to online classes this fall? Plus, churches in Anchorage openly defy the city’s order limiting indoor crowds.

Reports tonight from:

  • Tegan Hanlon and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
  • Jennifer Pemberton, Andrew Kitchenman, and Jacob Resneck in Juneau
  • Brian Venua in Dillingham

