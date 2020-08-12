Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Governor Mike Dunleavy talks about the state’s fight against COVID-19. And, how can Anchorage teachers make sure more students show up to online classes this fall? Plus, churches in Anchorage openly defy the city’s order limiting indoor crowds.
Reports tonight from:
- Tegan Hanlon and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
- Jennifer Pemberton, Andrew Kitchenman, and Jacob Resneck in Juneau
- Brian Venua in Dillingham