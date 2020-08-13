Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, August 13, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
Health officials say covid case counts in the state are declining. And, a rare orca swims through the Inside Passage. Plus, Anchorage hospitality workers advocate for assistance from the city Assembly.
Reports tonight from:
- Tegan Hanlon, Kavitha George, and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
- Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
- Eric Stone and Rebecca Tauber in Ketchikan
- Joe Viechnicki in Petersburg
- Hope McKenney in Unalaska