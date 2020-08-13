Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, August 13, 2020

Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
A photo of a normal black colored orca breaching in the water at the same time as a mottled white orca.
This grey/white orca T46B1B, nicknamed Tl’uk, was identified by Alaska Sea Adventures off Cape Bendel, Frederick Sound, August 7, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Stephanie Hayes)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Health officials say covid case counts in the state are declining. And, a rare orca swims through the Inside Passage. Plus, Anchorage hospitality workers advocate for assistance from the city Assembly.

Reports tonight from:

  • Tegan Hanlon, Kavitha George, and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
  • Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
  • Eric Stone and Rebecca Tauber in Ketchikan
  • Joe Viechnicki in Petersburg
  • Hope McKenney in Unalaska

