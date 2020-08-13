Assembly passes sweeping CARES Act spending plan

The Anchorage Assembly chambers at the Z. J. Loussac Public Library in Anchorage. (Staff photo)

On Wednesday evening, the Anchorage Assembly passed a wide-ranging spending plan for more than $100 million in federal CARES Act funding allocated from the state. Among other uses, it includes money for housing assistance, child care, jobs programs and small business and nonprofit relief.

Public testimony on the proposed plan came largely from members of the hospitality industry, who say they have been hit hardest during the pandemic by recent emergency orders — in particular EO 15, which closed restaurants and bars to indoor service for four weeks. In response, the assembly amended the plan to appropriate more money to the industry.

The spending plan also passed with an amendment to collect demographic information such as race, sex or income bracket of recipients. Assembly members in support of the amendment say it’s an effort to monitor whether the money is being distributed equitably in the community.