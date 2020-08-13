Governor aims for $300 boost to UI benefits, half of expired amount

Gov. Mike Dunleavy on June 30, 2020 (Photo from the Office of the Governor)

Alaskans unemployed due to COVID-19 would receive $300 more weekly than normal, but $300 less than they have been receiving, under a plan announced by Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Thursday.

Dunleavy’s announcement follows President Donald Trump’s executive order to provide up to $400 in additional benefits.

Dunleavy authorized the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development to apply with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to pay out the additional benefits.

It wasn’t immediately clear when the payments would start. And the Trump administration has provided enough funding to cover only roughly five weeks.

The federal administration gave states three options:

to not participate in the program;

to pay $400, which would require states to cover $100 of the benefits; and

to pay $300, which would allow states to draw the full amount from the federally supported state unemployment insurance trust funds.

Dunleavy chose the $300 option.

The U.S. House, Senate and the Trump administration haven’t reached an agreement on extending pandemic relief. House leaders have called for extending the $600 in additional benefits that ended in late July. Senate leaders proposed reducing the additional benefits to $200 through September, then increasing them up to $500, but limiting total benefits to 70 percent of workers’ pre-unemployment pay.