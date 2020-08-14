Alaska News Nightly: Friday, August 14, 2020

The Franklin Food Court in downtown Juneau. (Photo by Elizabeth Jenkins/KTOO)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Tens of thousands of Alaskans are in limbo after federal unemployment money expires. And, Southeast Alaska’s tourism-dependent economy has been pummeled by the pandemic, a new report could serve as a road map for where it goes next. Plus, Fairbanks residents plan to gather in support of the police.

