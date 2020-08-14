Alaska News Nightly: Friday, August 14, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
Tens of thousands of Alaskans are in limbo after federal unemployment money expires. And, Southeast Alaska’s tourism-dependent economy has been pummeled by the pandemic, a new report could serve as a road map for where it goes next. Plus, Fairbanks residents plan to gather in support of the police.
Reports tonight from:
- Sage Smiley in Wrangell
- Dan Bross in Fairbanks
- Krysti Shallenberger in Bethel
- Izzy Ross in Dillingham
- Jeremy Hsieh and Elizabeth Jenkins in Juneau