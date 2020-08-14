Why is organ donation is an important part of modern medicine?

(Ryan/Creative Commons)

In 2019, 129 organs were successfully donated and transplanted by Alaskan patients. In once case last year the lungs from a patient in Anchorage were successfully transported and transplanted in North Carolina, the longest distance lung transplant to date. Join host Dr. Justin Clark for a discussion on the incredible process and logistics behind organ transplantation.

HOST: Dr. Justin Clark

GUESTS:

Kevin O’Conner, CEO, Lifecenter Northwest

LINKS:

PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10:00 – 11:00am)

Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, Aug 19, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, Aug 19, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: