Why is organ donation is an important part of modern medicine?

In 2019, 129 organs were successfully donated and transplanted by Alaskan patients. In once case last year the lungs from a patient in Anchorage were successfully transported and transplanted in North Carolina, the longest distance lung transplant to date. Join host Dr. Justin Clark for a discussion on the incredible process and logistics behind organ transplantation.
HOST: Dr. Justin Clark
GUESTS:
- Kevin O’Conner, CEO, Lifecenter Northwest
LINKS:
- United Network for Organ Sharing: Voices in transplant
- Association of Organ Procurement Organizations: What we do
- Lifecenter Northwest: Register to be an organ donor
- Q13FOX Seattle: Local woman’s journey on organ transplant waitlist drastically impacted by COVID-19
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10:00 – 11:00am)
- Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, Aug 19, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, Aug 19, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT
LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic offer extensive health information libraries
- MedlinePlus has a guide to finding reliable health information on the internet
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Carl Sagan’s Baloney Detection Kit and common logical fallacies
SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: