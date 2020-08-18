Anchorage School District enrollment is down 11 percent

The Anchorage School District board room when it is empty, taken March 13, 2020. (Mayowa Aina/Alaska Public Media)

Enrollment in the Anchorage School District remains significantly lower than normal just two days before school starts.

Currently, enrollment is down by 11 percent compared to the same time last year.

District superintendent Deena Bishop provided the updates during last night’s school board meeting. The vast majority of students who have left, 1063, have enrolled in homeschool programs outside of the district. Others have transferred to different districts in the state, including Mat-Su.