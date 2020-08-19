Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, August 19, 2020

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Matthew Alexie and Pavlos Baldounis give Anita Matignas her ballot at Dimond High School on Tuesday. (Photo by Kavitha George/AKPM)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Absentee ballots aside, there are some initial takeaways from yesterday’s primary election. And, homeschool programs in Anchorage are overflowing. Plus, what exactly is the large new trail that’s appeared on JBER land?

Reports tonight from:

  • Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
  • Nat Herz, Tegan Hanlon and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
  • Krysti Shallenberger in Bethel

