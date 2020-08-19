Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Absentee ballots aside, there are some initial takeaways from yesterday’s primary election. And, homeschool programs in Anchorage are overflowing. Plus, what exactly is the large new trail that’s appeared on JBER land?
Reports tonight from:
- Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
- Nat Herz, Tegan Hanlon and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
- Krysti Shallenberger in Bethel