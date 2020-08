Elissa Brown always loved tinkering around in the kitchen, but she never thought it would evolve into her own business making ice cream with authentically Alaskan ingredients. Since 2015, Wild Scoops ice cream has not only created a huge following and tourist attraction around Anchorage, Alaska, but has also showed how small businesses can collaborate and make a better community.

