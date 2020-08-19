Matanuska crew cleared after passengers test positive for COVID-19

The Matanuska docked on Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Auke Bay ferry terminal in Juneau, Alaska. The ship is headed to Ketchikan for repairs. (Rashah McChesney/KTOO)

The crew of the state ferry Matanuska has been cleared after everyone was tested for COVID-19, Alaska Marine Highway System officials said Monday.

State officials say all 47 swabs came back negative on Sunday. That’s following a report that at least five passengers tested positive after riding the ferry from Kake to Juneau on August 10.

The mainline ferry remains in Bellingham, Washington after last Friday’s sailing was canceled. Service will resume on Aug. 21 when the ferry returns north to Ketchikan.