UAA proposes cutting hockey, gymnastics and skiing

The University of Alaska Anchorage sign on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (Tegan Hanlon / Alaska Public Media)

The University of Alaska Anchorage announced plans Wednesday to cut men’s hockey, women’s gymnastics and men’s and women’s skiing in an effort to cut expenses.

“Significant reductions in state funding have dramatically shifted the university’s fiscal situation,” UAA said in a statement.

The decision requires approval by the University of Alaska Board of Regents. UAA Chancellor Cathy Sandeen is expected to ask regents to approve the cuts at their September meeting.

The teams would be cut in the 2021-22 school year, the statement said. UAA says the cuts are expected to save about $2.5 million per year.

The public can comment on the team cuts during a virtual town hall meeting on Aug. 26 and during Board of Regents’ public testimony on Aug. 31, according to UAA. Feedback can also be sent to uaa_feedback@alaska.edu.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.