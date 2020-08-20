Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, August 20, 2020

Anchorage teacher Kelly Shrein asks students to use a thumbs up signal to show that they can hear her and understand what she’s saying. Students started classes online this school year August 20, 2020 due to the coronavirus. (Mayowa Aina/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

A peek into Anchorage classrooms as students experience their first day of school entirely remotely. And, how a shortened Census count could affect Alaskans. Plus, a Bethel-based pilot’s positive COVID-19 test puts villages on high alert.

Reports tonight from:

Nat Herz, Tegan Hanlon, Kavitha George and Lex Treinen in Anchorage

Greg Kim in Bethel

Davis Hovey in Nome