Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, August 20, 2020

Anchorage teacher Kelly Shrein asks students to use a thumbs up signal to show that they can hear her and understand what she’s saying. Students started classes online this school year August 20, 2020 due to the coronavirus. (Mayowa Aina/Alaska Public Media)

A peek into Anchorage classrooms as students experience their first day of school entirely remotely. And, how a shortened Census count could affect Alaskans. Plus, a Bethel-based pilot’s positive COVID-19 test puts villages on high alert.

Nat Herz, Tegan Hanlon, Kavitha George and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
Greg Kim in Bethel
Davis Hovey in Nome

