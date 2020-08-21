Months after initial closures, how is Alaska’s economy fairing? | Alaska Insight

Five months after state and local governments’ initial COVID-19 closures, where is Alaska at in its recovery? Where are the gaps that must be filled to keep businesses and citizens whole? And how will changes to the U.S. Postal Service affect Alaskan communities.

Lori Townsend speaks with Jonathan King, owner of Halcyon Consulting, and Mouhcine Guettabi, an associate professor of economics with Institute of Social and Economic Research at UAA about Alaska’s economic outlook.