Image courtesy of Spenard Food Truck Carnival.

This week on State of Art we’re learning about the Spenard Food Truck Carnival. A of couple time a week, 10 food trucks converge on the Chilkoot Charlie’s parking lot to serve up dishes ranging from classic BBQ and hot dogs to traditional Russian and Laotian food.

We spoke with Spenard Food Truck Carnival owner/operator Darrin Huycke. He tells us about what’s available, what’s new, and what he likes.