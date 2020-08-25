Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Attorney General Kevin Clarkson ( File Photo by Skip Gray/360 North)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska Attorney General Kevin Clarkson resigns over texts he sent a younger state employee. And, more students in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta will start school remotely after a spike in covid cases. Plus, the count of a record number of absentee votes began today.

Reports tonight from: