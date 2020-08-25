Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Alaska Attorney General Kevin Clarkson resigns over texts he sent a younger state employee. And, more students in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta will start school remotely after a spike in covid cases. Plus, the count of a record number of absentee votes began today.
Reports tonight from:
- Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
- Tegan Hanlon and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
- Robyne and Dan Bross in Fairbanks
- Hope McKenny in Unalaska
- Greg Kim in Bethel