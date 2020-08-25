Fairbanks high school football player tests positive for COVID-19 after weekend game

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (in yellow) — the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 — isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (in blue/pink) cultured in a lab. (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories)

A Fairbanks high school football player tested positive for COVID-19 after a Saturday game between West Valley and Lathrop high schools, according to the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District.

The school district said it was notified Monday afternoon about the positive test result.

“Players, coaches and other individuals involved in the Lathrop and West Valley football programs have been notified to quarantine for 14-days,” said a statement from the district.

The district said it’s coordinating with the state health department to trace the football player’s recent contacts — an effort to contain the disease’s spread.

The district said football at its other high schools will continue.