Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Tony Knowles (left) and Steve Cleary talk at an overlook on the Coastal Trail near downtown Anchorage. Knowles, who served as Anchorage Mayor in the 1980s, says getting public support for trail projects is essential for pushing them through (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Special shipments of COVID-19 testing supplies haven’t been spread evenly across Alaska. And, outdoor enthusiasts hope to build a 500 mile trail between Seward and Fairbanks. Plus, some Juneau residents don’t want a new homeless shelter in their neighborhood.

Reports tonight from: