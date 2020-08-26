PHOTOS: Anchorage families begin a new school year during a pandemic

In the spring, many students across Alaska went on spring break and never returned to their classrooms as school buildings closed to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Since then, schools districts spent the summer planning for an unpredictable future and determining what schooling might look like in the midst of a pandemic. Now, as families across the state begin this unprecedented school year, most of them beginning classes remotely, families in Anchorage shared how they’re approaching the school year.

Wren (left) started the 3rd grade this year and Marian (right) began kindergarten in Anchorage. (Courtesy of Anne Ooms)

Grant (left) began 7th Grade at Highland Academy, and Garrett started 10th Grade at Eagle River High in Anchorage take advantage of being at home by studying outside. (Courtesy of Jen Patronas)

“The folding table is adjustable and has been my husband’s work desk since March (he found a replacement just in time). The bouncy seats let them wiggle and move, which helps because they don’t get nearly enough activity in their days (we try!). We can pack up the whole thing on weekends, and I’d encourage other parents to not feel they need a dedicated desk. Small spaces require efficient solutions!” – Anne Ooms

Hunter Davis (left), started the 6th grade at Bowman Elementary this year, and Madison Davis (right) started 8th grade at Hanshew Middle this year in Anchorage. . (Courtesty of Chantal Davis)

Addyson Crane, 4th Grade at Alpenglow Elementary in Eagle River, Alaska begins her first day of school at home. (Courtesy of Danielle Crane)

“We always take our pictures by the tree in the front yard. We kept the tradition alive with our chrome books and masks to mark the occasion. Then we headed in so I could teach for my first day too. It wasn’t a typical start but was so nice to see the faces of my 8th grade students.” – Chantal Davis

Isabel Nusbaum on her first day of 7th grade in Eagle River, Alaska (Courtesy of Laurie Nusbaum)

Ari DeLucia waits to start class on the first day of 2nd grade at Denali Montessori in Anchorage, AK (Courtesy of Tamara DeLucia)

“I made sure our 7th grader got up, and dressed. No zooming in pajamas or in bed!” – Laurie Nusbaum.

Brielle begins the first grade in the Anchorage School District (Courtesy of Jen Ragsdale)

Ian begins the 4th grade in the Anchorage School District (Courtesy of Jen Ragsdale)

Aiden begins 6th grade in the Anchorage School District (Courtesy of Jen Ragsdale)

“My 1st grader was excited to ‘meet’ her teacher and classmates on the first day of school. My 4th grader was excited to see friends on zoom. And, my 6th grader was ready to tackle middle school.” – Jen Ragsdale

Ava Cook, a junior at Frontier Charter School, works on her English homework by reading a book along with her study buddy Rocky Blue. (Courtesy of Stephanie Cook)

Claire Dolan of Eagle River “with” her teacher on the first day of first grade. Dolan’s t-shirt reads “Class of 2032” (Courtesy of Kalesha Dolan)

“Ava is a junior at Frontier Charter School, having just switched from Chugiak High School. She had previously homeschooled through the 4th grade, and we did not anticipate being back in that situation. She was happy at school, and this will have its own set of pros and cons. We are lucky to be in a position that we are not having to make hard choices about work and childcare like so many.” – Stephanie Cook