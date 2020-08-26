Anchorage Pioneer Home resident with COVID-19 dies

The Anchorage Pioneer Home in July 2020 (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

A resident at the Anchorage Pioneer Home who tested positive for COVID-19 has died, according to the state health department.

The death comes as the Pioneer Home works to contain a cluster of infections among a vulnerable population. The facility provides assisted-living care to Alaskans age 65 and older.

By Wednesday, a total of 14 residents and four staff members had tested positive for the virus, said Clinton Bennett, a spokesman for the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.

Two of the residents were hospitalized, including the one who died recently, Bennett said. He declined to provide additional information about the person, citing federal patient privacy laws.

Bennett said eight infected residents remain isolated at the Pioneer Home and four have recovered. One staff member remains in isolation, and the other three are considered recovered, Bennett said.

In total, the health department has linked 37 Alaskans’ deaths to COVID-19 since March, including a new death reported in state data on Wednesday and four deaths reported the day before.

The state also reported a total of 53 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, all but one of them in residents. About half of the resident cases are tied to Anchorage.

At the Pioneer Home in Anchorage, regular COVID-19 testing will continue for residents and staff, Bennett said.

The facility has remained closed to visitors since mid-March. It identified its first COVID-19 infection Aug. 5.

Across the country, COVID-19 has been particularly deadly in long-term care facilities for older adults. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that older people are at a higher risk of developing serious complications from COVID-19, and the virus can spread more easily in areas where people live in a confined space.

Earlier this year, an outbreak at Providence Transitional Care Center, a long-term care facility in Anchorage, led to more than 45 infections and two deaths.

