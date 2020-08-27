2 fatalities reported in plane collision in Fairbanks

Chena Marina, near the location of the crash. (Wikimedia photo)

Two airplanes collided over an airstrip in Fairbanks, killing two people, according to Alaska State Troopers. Two others survived the crash with serious injuries.

The planes collided in midair and descended onto a gravel runway next to the Chena Marina Floatpond. AST says it received notice of the accident just before 2 p.m. on Thursday.

AST identified one of the people who died as 52-year-old Shane Bennett from Fairbanks. Bennett was flying a Cessna 172, which burst into flames after it collided with a Piper Supercub, troopers said. Another person aboard the Cessna was killed. Their name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

A third person aboard the Cessna, a 40-year-old man, was rescued from the burning wreckage, trooper said. He is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to troopers.

The Supercub was piloted by 73-year-old Larry Dalrymple, troopers said. Dalrymple was seriously injured in the crash, they said.

This is a developing story.