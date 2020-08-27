‘A large outbreak’ at Anchorage homeless shelter grows to 61 coronavirus cases

The Brother Francis Shelter in July, 2020. The shelter has been operating at about half of its normal capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is currently able to house 114 people. (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

The number of COVID-19 infections linked to the Brother Francis Shelter in Anchorage has spiked to 61, health officials confirmed Thursday.

“We are in the middle of a large outbreak at the shelter,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Joe McLaughlin.

City health officials say they’ve confirmed infections in 60 people who have stayed at the homeless shelter and one staff member. And they expect the outbreak has impacted more.

“It is likely that this outbreak extends beyond the residents in this one shelter and widespread testing of persons experiencing homelessness and their care providers is needed,” said Dr. Bruce Chandler, the Anchorage Health Department’s chief medical officer.

So far, the outbreak has led to five hospitalizations. Four people have since been discharged, and one is still hospitalized.

All individuals who have tested positive are in isolation “at a secure and monitored location,” said a statement Thursday from the city’s health department and emergency operations center.

The city is now working with providers to test everyone at Anchorage shelters, soup kitchens and camps, the statement said.

“This outbreak will likely grow and as it does, more people may require medical care and hospitalization,” Chandler said. “Health care providers should be on the lookout for people experiencing homelessness with serious illness.”

The city says all Anchorage shelters have been screening guests and staff for fever and other COVID-19 symptoms for months, but the outbreak was not identified until widespread testing occurred.

Brother Francis is operated by Catholic Social Services and serves as the city’s largest homeless shelter.

It first confirmed on Tuesday that 20 of its clients had tested positive for COVID-19.

The first case was reported by a person who had left the shelter last week, David Rittenberg, the director of Brother Francis, said earlier this week. Everyone at the shelter was then tested, and 18 more infections were identified. All were asymptomatic. Another person who had been at the shelter also reported a positive test.

Rittenberg declined to comment on the new cases on Thursday.

In an interview Tuesday, he said the shelter was operating at less than half capacity to allow for social distancing, housing up to 114 people.

It is also taking clients’ temperatures several times a day and, since the first case was confirmed, has been testing guests three times per week.