“Move out of the way”: Bering Sea fishing boats report close encounter with Russian military

This photo of a Russian military vessel on the Bering Sea was provided to the head of a fishing industry trade group by one of his member companies. (Courtesy Brent Paine)

Bering Sea pollock fishermen had a close encounter Wednesday with Russian military vessels conducting pre-planned exercises, according to industry officials and a U.S. Coast Guard spokesman.

“They are telling American fishing vessels to move out of the way,” said Brent Paine, executive director of United Catcher Boats, an industry trade group. “They’ve got some submarines and destroyers and nobody knows anything about it.”

The Coast Guard was notified of the encounters Wednesday, checked with Alaska Command at Anchorage’s Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson and learned that the Russian military assets were doing “pre-scheduled military operations,” said Kip Wadlow, a Juneau-based Coast Guard spokesman.

The pollock boats were operating within the U.S. “exclusive economic zone,” which reserves fishing rights for American boats but doesn’t block international vessels from entering, according to Wadlow.

“We appreciate the concern of the fishermen — they saw something that they had concerns about and they notified us,” Wadlow said. “And we were able to reach out to our counterparts at Alaska Command and confirm this was something that was known about.”

The Russians are flexin', 5 Russian warships rolling right thru the US fishing fleet,85 miles across the line, 2 destoyers,3 larger class warships,1.5 miles off port, a little too close for comfort😬 Posted by Andrew Wenger on Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Photos of the encounters spread quickly on social media late Wednesday. Paine’s members told him their vessels saw five Russian warships and possibly two submarines — which made a quick impression.

“If you’ve got a net in the water and a submarine’s coming through,” Paine said, “you’re going to lose the battle.”