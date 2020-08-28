CARES Act funding is helping communities through the pandemic, but is it enough? | Alaska Insight

WIth $290 million dollars of Alaska CARES Act funding, Governor MIke Dunleavy announced new measures to ease access to that money. How have communities around the state used their CARES Act funding? Lori Townsend speks with Nils Andreassen, Executive Director of Alaska Municipal League and Lynn Kenealy, Local Government Specialist with Department of Commerce, Community, and Economic Development about how communities are spending their CARES Act funding.