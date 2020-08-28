LISTEN: Mail carriers union president says pushback prevented Postal Service problems in Alaska

USPS postal worker, Queen Walker, delivers mail to Anchorage residents on April 7th, 2020. (Hannah Lies/Alaska Public Media)

Comments by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy have been in the news recently, causing concerns in Alaska, which is heavily dependent on the Postal Service.

DeJoy’s recent comments on the cost of Bypass Mail, a restriction on overtime for postal workers that was rescinded at least until the November election, and other changes have caught the eye of Alaska’s congressional delegation, as well as Alaska’s mail carriers.

Jim Raymond is president of the National Association of Letter Carriers local 4319, the union branch that represents mail carriers from Homer north to Anchorage and Palmer and Wasilla.

As Raymond told Alaska Public Media’s Casey Grove, pushback on some of the changes from postal workers and attention by the congressional delegation have prevented negative impacts in Alaska so far.

