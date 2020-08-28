Not every student in Alaska has access to reliable internet. How are officials handling distance education in rural Alaska?

(Airn Carl/KYUK)

School is underway across the state, but it’s a wide ranging mix of in person and distance learning for students. How will rural students access course materials in areas with little or no broadband? What was learned from the disruption of sudden school closures in the spring that can help keep students engaged and learning this fall? And how will teachers build relationships with students that can’t log on?

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Kimberly Hankins , Superintendent, Lower Kuskokwim School District

, Superintendent, Lower Kuskokwim School District Karen Melin, Deputy Commissioner, Department of Education

PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air).

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Sept 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

LIVE Web stream: Click here to stream.