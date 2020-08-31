Alaska News Nightly: Monday, August 31, 2020

Vehicles light Igiugig’s runway on Friday, August, 28, 2020. (Photo courtesy Ida Nelson)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

North Pole state Senator John Coghill trails in his primary race by 14 votes. And, a Southwest Alaska village helps a medevac plane land in the dark. Plus, Juneau is no stranger to rain- but this summer has been exceptional.

Reports tonight from: