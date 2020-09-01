Anchorage Economic Development Corporation presents their 3-Year Outlook

By
Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media
-

The Anchorage Economic Development Corporation recently held a virtual luncheon for their annual 3-Year Outlook. The event featured speakers and a presentation on how COVID-19 has affected the economy, a look at employment statistics and the Consumer Optimism Index.

FULL PROGRAM:

SPEAKERS:
Anchorage Mayor Ethan Burkowitz
AEDC Board Chair Lynn Rust Henderson
AEDC President and CEO Bill Popp
Keynote Address: Tim Moore of Diamond View Studios

LINKS:
3-Year Outlook presentation slides
Anchorage Economic Development Corporation

