Cluster of COVID-19 cases close three schools in Mat-Su School District

A hallway that would normally be full of elementary school students is empty on the first day of school, August 20, 2020, as students begin the school year entirely online. (Mayowa Aina/Alaska Public Media)

Five new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Mat-Su School District pushed several schools into online-only learning mode Tuesday.

An 11th grader and a 12th grader at Colony High School, a 6th grader and a 8th grader at Colony Middle School, and a 4th grader at Pioneer Peak Elementary School have tested positive. According to each of the schools’ Facebook pages, all of the cases are related.

As a result, both Colony High and Middle School are currently closed until next Tuesday. Pioneer Peak Elementary is currently closed and there will be an update on the length of the school’s closure on Wednesday evening.

Students will be learning online in the meantime.

Each of the schools will be cleaned and public health officials will trace the students’ contacts. Families will be notified by the Mat-Su Public Health department if their child is considered a close contact.

This crop of cases follows a positive case in a 3rd grader at Machentaz Elementary School in Wasilla last week.

Machentaz Elementary has since reopened to in-person learning. But, according to district spokesperson Jillian Morrissey, an investigation of that case identified 36 people, including staff and students, as close contacts who are currently quarantined until next week Tuesday.

The investigation also uncovered another positive case, Morrissey said. The district did not confirm whether the additional case was a student or staff member.

The Mat-Su Borough School District is the largest district in the state to resume in-person learning.

The status of each school’s closure can be found on the district’s website.