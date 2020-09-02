Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday September 2, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Student athletes at the University of Alaska Anchorage try to save their sports programs. And, seafood workers in Petersburg discuss living on a closed campus all season. Plus, the chemistry and health benefits of blueberries.
Reports tonight from:
- Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
- Tegan Hanlon and Nat Herz in Anchorage
- Corrine Smith in Petersburg
- Greg Kim in Bethel