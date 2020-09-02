Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday September 2, 2020

Wild blueberries grow in many areas of Alaska. Berry picking is a popular activity during the summer (Photo courtesy of Kirsten Swann)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Student athletes at the University of Alaska Anchorage try to save their sports programs. And, seafood workers in Petersburg discuss living on a closed campus all season. Plus, the chemistry and health benefits of blueberries.

Reports tonight from: