Kuspuks and Parkys: Symbols of Alaskan Identity | INDIE ALASKA

Alaskans all have their own taste when it comes to fashion, but one style in particular has grown in popularity throughout the years.

Sheila Ezelle absolutely loves making custom kuspuks (Qaspeks) for the summer and parkys for the winter. Every parky that she makes she excitedly thinks to herself, “My – this is the best parky I have ever made!”

For the past 35 years she has owned her grandmother’s business “Laura Wright’s Alaskan Parkys;” which was originally founded in 1947. Throughout time, the popularity of this traditional Alaska Native, multi-use, casual outfit has increased and has become a symbol of Alaskan identity.

Video and Story: Shiri Segal

Music by Firstcom Music

Archival footage supplied by Internet Archive (at archive.org) in association with Prelinger Archives