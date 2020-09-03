Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, September 3, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
Climate change is drawing more pink salmon to the Arctic Ocean. And, Juneau’s annual pride week drag show adapts to social distancing requirements. Plus, more activity in Alaska’s parks highlights the need for maintenance funds.
Reports tonight from:
- Liz Ruskin, Nat Herz, Lex Treinen and Kavitha George in Anchorage
- Jacob Resneck and Pablo Peña in Juneau
- Greg Kim in Bethel
- Rhonda McBride in Kodiak