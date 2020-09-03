Huts and parks

Eric Bork, Alaska Public Media
There are many places to get outdoors in Alaska from basic car camping to remote
mountains and rivers. One can hike from almost any village, town, or city in Alaska
and leave civilization in no time, including Anchorage. Chugach State Park
borders Anchorage and is then bordered by Chugach National Forest. Combined
they are almost 7 million acres of rugged landscape with few trails. There are also
many opportunities for day trips, public use cabins, and car camping. This show
features an update on the Spencer Whistle Stop near Portage and Alaska Hut’s plans
for a world-class hut system starting there and on State Parks and their 50th
anniversary. We’ll have representatives from the U.S. Forest Service, Alaska Huts,
and Alaska State Parks talking about what’s happening and how Alaskans can safely
recreate in this age of COVID19.

HOST: Paul Twardock

GUESTS:

LINKS:

BROADCAST: Thursday, August 27th, 2020. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST:  Thursday, August 27th, 2020. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT

