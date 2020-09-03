Managing Alzheimer’s is difficult for both patients and their families. What resources are there in Alaska?

Female physician speaks with elderly woman
(WikiCommons)

Alzheimer’s disease affects the lives of 8,500 Alaskans. While the disease is devastating to the patient, it also provides incredible challenges for caregivers and family. How do you manage aggressive behavior, finances, driving, and toileting, etc. Join host Dr Justin Clark for a discussion on the many resources for Alzheimers in Alaska.

HOST: Dr. Justin Clark
GUESTS:

LINKS:

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, Sept 9, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, Sept 9, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

