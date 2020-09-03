U.S. House incumbent Don Young joins us to answer your questions

(Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Alaska has only one U.S. House seat and Congressman Don Young is seeking his 25th term in that position. What does he want to accomplish in the next two years if he is re-elected and what does he think the federal priorities for Alaska should be? Don Young the candidate joins us to discuss his platform and why he thinks Alaskans should re-elect him on the next Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Congressman Don Young, U.S. House of Representatives

PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air).

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Sept 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

LIVE Web stream: Click here to stream.