Alaska News Nightly: Friday, September 4, 2020

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
State health officials begin preparing to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine, when one is available. And how dramatic is sea ice loss in the Bering Sea? Very dramatic, according to a new study. Plus, a group of Yellowstone Bison arrive in arrive at their new home: a valley on Kodiak island.
Reports tonight from:
- Rashah McChesney and Elizabeth Jenkins in Juneau
- Lex Treinen, Mayowa Aina and Kavitha George in Anchorage
- Rhonda McBride in Kodiak
- Tim Ellis in Delta Junction