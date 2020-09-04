Alaska News Nightly: Friday, September 4, 2020

Sea ice floats in the Bering Strait off Cape Prince of Wales. (UAF photo by Gay Sheffield)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

State health officials begin preparing to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine, when one is available. And how dramatic is sea ice loss in the Bering Sea? Very dramatic, according to a new study. Plus, a group of Yellowstone Bison arrive in arrive at their new home: a valley on Kodiak island.

Reports tonight from: