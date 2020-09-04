How districts are working to meet distance education needs in rural Alaska | Alaska Insight

Most schools are underway across the state. Do rural students have better options for online instruction now than they had in the spring? And in areas where students can’t access online learning and are working with paper packets of lesson plans, how will teachers build relationships with their classes?

Lori Townsend speaks with Deputy Commissioner of Education, Karen Melin, and Patrick Mayer, the Superintendent for the Aleutians East Borough School District, about how educators and officials and working to create equal access for rural students.

